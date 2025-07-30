Toyota saw record global sales during the first half of 2025 as strong demand for hybrid vehicles in core markets helped offset headwinds from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on cars imported to the United States.

Toyota’s global sales — including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino — rose 7.4% to more than 5.5 million units between January and June, the company said Wednesday. That’s mostly due to strong demand in the U.S., Japan and China. Production grew 8.8% to 5.5 million units during the period, including a nearly 20% jump in domestic output.

The carmaker’s sales were bolstered in the early part of the year by a last-minute rush from customers to lock-in purchases before Trump’s threatened 25% tariff on car imports.