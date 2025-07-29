Luxury goods companies were spared their worst case scenario in Sunday's EU-U.S. trade deal but they face a delicate balancing act as already weak consumer demand tests their ability to raise prices further.

Big labels like Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Dior have relied on dramatic price increases in recent years to drive a chunk of their profit growth.

Jacques Roizen, managing director for China at Digital Luxury Group, said the deal struck by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday — imposing a 15% tariff on EU goods — brings much needed certainty to luxury's key U.S. market.