A provisional deal between the United States and European Union to exempt aircraft from tariffs avoids a potential threat to jet production and deliveries in both regions, and caps months of uncharacteristic unity among plane-making rivals.

The framework deal, announced Sunday, will see the U.S. impose a 15% import tariff on most EU goods but offer protection for industries including aerospace, with zero-for-zero tariffs on aircraft and parts, European officials said.

Following intense lobbying, it spares an industry that is often a lightning rod for trade tensions, with the World Trade Organization tested to its limits by a 17-year dispute over Airbus and Boeing subsidies before a truce in 2021.