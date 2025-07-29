India's push for ethanol, mixing crop-based biofuel with petrol to run vehicles, is being stalled by slow progress in making an environmentally cleaner version of the fuel, producers and experts say.

Standing in the way is the government's failure to pay more for cleaner ethanol, which is made from waste but costs more to produce, they say.

Second-generation (2G) ethanol, which uses crop waste instead of valuable food crops, offers a way to cut planet-heating emissions, reduce oil imports and avoid making fuel from food needed for human consumption.