The Bank of Japan is expected to hold rates steady during a two-day policy meeting that starts Wednesday.

Although Japan and the United States achieved a breakthrough in trade talks last week, analysts said the central bank will likely maintain its cautious stance for some more time.

“It's understandable to think the BOJ's rate hike might come sooner because of the tariff agreement, but I personally believe it's quite unlikely that the bank will do so by the end of the year,” said Masamichi Adachi, an economist at UBS Securities.