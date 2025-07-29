Apple is closing a retail store in China for the first time, marking a notable retreat in a market where the iPhone maker is striving to revive sales.

The company said on Monday that it will shut its Parkland Mall store in the Zhongshan District of the city of Dalian on Aug. 9, citing a changing landscape at the shopping complex. It has about 56 stores in the Greater China region, making up over 10% of its footprint of more than 530 outlets globally.

"We’re always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers both online and at more than 50 Apple Store locations across Greater China,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement. "Given the departure of several retailers at the Parkland Mall, we have made the decision to close our store there.”