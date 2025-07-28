Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators meet in Stockholm on Monday to tackle longstanding economic disputes at the center of a trade war between the world's top two economies, aiming to extend a truce keeping sharply higher tariffs at bay.

China is facing an Aug. 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with President Donald Trump's administration, after Beijing and Washington reached a preliminary deal in June to end weeks of escalating tit-for-tat tariffs.

Without an agreement, global supply chains could face renewed turmoil from duties exceeding 100%.