South Korea is pitching the U.S. on a shipbuilding partnership as a key proposal to seal a last-minute agreement to avoid a 25% tariff rate.

While details remain unclear, Yonhap News reported that South Korea has proposed a multibillion dollar project dubbed "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again.” South Korea’s Industry Ministry declined to comment.

"We confirmed the U.S. side’s strong interest in the shipbuilding sector and the two countries agreed to work together to develop mutually acceptable terms that include shipbuilding cooperation,” South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement Saturday.