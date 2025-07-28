CK Hutchison said it may invite a "major strategic investor” from China to join a group seeking to buy its global ports, as the Hong Kong-based company works toward a solution that pleases all in the geopolitically sensitive deal.

The unnamed investor would join as a significant member of the consortium, the company said in a stock exchange filing Monday, hours after the expiry of a 145-day exclusive talks window with the group backed by American asset manager BlackRock.

"Changes to the membership of the consortium and the structure of the transaction will be needed for the transaction to be capable of being approved by all relevant authorities,” CK Hutchison said, adding that it "intends to allow such time as is required for such discussions.”