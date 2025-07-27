Three major online brokerage firms have announced that they will compensate customers for half of damage caused by account hacking.

SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities separately said Friday that they will cover 50% of realized or unrealized losses on stocks purchased in hacked accounts and fully refund commission fees for such transactions. Meanwhile, they will not compensate for cases in which stocks held in hacked accounts since before the hack were sold, since the proceeds remain in the accounts.

Both SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities will pay ¥10,000 each to affected customers as consolation.

Matsui Securities said the same day that it will compensate half of damage, including from sales of existing shareholdings.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities, formerly au Kabucom Securities, said it will not set blanket compensation standards, but will decide compensation on a case-by-case basis, including fully restoring affected accounts.

Nomura Securities and four other traditional brokerage firms plan to fully restore affected accounts.

In early May, the Japan Securities Dealers Association said that 10 major online and other brokerage firms would provide certain compensation regardless of their existing policies.