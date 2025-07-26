China will spearhead the creation of an international organization to jointly develop AI, the country’s premier said, seeking to ensure that world-changing technology doesn’t become the province of just a few nations or companies.

Artificial intelligence harbors risks from widespread job losses to economic upheaval that require nations to work together to address, Premier Li Qiang told the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Saturday. That means more international exchanges, Beijing’s No. 2 official said during China’s most important annual technology summit.

Li didn’t name any countries in his short address to kick off the event. But Chinese executives and officials have taken aim at Washington’s efforts to curtail the Asian country’s tech sector, including by slapping restrictions on the export of Nvidia chips crucial to AI development. On Saturday, Li acknowledged a shortage of semiconductors was a major bottleneck, but reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s call to establish policies to propel Beijing’s ambitions. The government will now help create a body — loosely translated as the World AI Cooperation Organization — through which countries can share insights and talent.