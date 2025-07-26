The head of Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission has emphasized the need to introduce a monetary penalty system to help develop the country's artificial intelligence industry.

In a recent interview, Satoru Tezuka, who assumed the role of commission chair in May, said that the country "should introduce" a system that includes fines for profits gained through the misuse of personal information, as part of a triennial revision of the personal information protection law.

The law revision was postponed during this year's ordinary parliamentary session amid strong opposition from business circles toward a system involving fines.