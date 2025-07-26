There is no plan to issue a joint document on the tariff agreement reached between Japan and the United States earlier this week, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said, even as numerous details about the deal remain unclear.

Ishiba made the remark Friday at a meeting among leaders of ruling and opposition parties that was held following the agreement, which included a 15% U.S. "reciprocal tariff" on imports from Japan, cut from the 25% rate announced earlier.

Opposition parties criticized the Japanese government for failing to issue a joint statement on the agreement. They also urged the government to compile a supplementary budget plan, citing the need for economic measures to cushion the tariff impact.