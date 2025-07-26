U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent flurry of trade deals have given Asian exporters some clarity on tariffs, but missing are key details on how to avoid punitive rates that target China’s supply chains.

Trump unveiled tariffs of 20% for Vietnam and 19% for Indonesia and the Philippines, signaling those are the levels the U.S. will likely settle on for most of Southeast Asia, a region that ships $352 billion worth of goods annually to the U.S.

He’s also threatened to rocket rates up to 40% for products deemed to be transshipped, or re-routed, through those countries — a move largely directed at curbing Chinese goods circumventing higher U.S. tariffs.