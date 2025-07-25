The Government Pension Investment Fund plans to maintain its asset allocation targets even as a U.S. trade deal whipsaws financial markets and fiscal concerns pummel domestic government bonds.

"Short-term moves in the market will not affect our management at all,” GPIF President Kazuto Uchida said in his first media interview since taking charge of the $1.7 trillion fund in April. "We need to monitor the global economy and the impact of tariffs but when you look at market conditions, there is no need to change our model portfolio.”

As it seeks to ride out the latest surge in volatility, Japan’s largest pension fund aims to enhance portfolio rebalancing with futures and analyze correlations between different assets. The GPIF, which splits assets evenly between stocks and bonds, incurred quarterly losses earlier this year on all four of its asset classes for the first time since 2022.