Intel on Thursday posted quarterly revenue that topped market expectations, saying it has cut about 15% of its workforce to be "more agile."
The U.S. chipmaker also said it "will no longer move forward" with projects in Germany and Poland as part of a push to save billions of dollars.
The struggling chipmaker's earnings report came as rivals specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence thrive due to rapid adoption of the technology.
