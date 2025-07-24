Japanese companies may post another weak quarter of earnings amid looming tariff risks and uncertainty in the domestic political landscape.

Net income across corporate Japan probably declined about 13% in the quarter that ended in June, mirroring last quarter’s drop, said Laurent Douillet, Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior equity strategist.

While tariffs caused global uncertainty, Japanese carmakers in particular have been losing momentum as the industry faced pressure from the levies. The Bank of Japan tankan survey in June showed worsening confidence in automakers. Last quarter, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have both said tariffs would hurt their earnings.