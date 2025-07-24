Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund plans to maintain its asset allocation targets even as a U.S. trade deal whipsaws financial markets and fiscal concerns pummel domestic government bonds.

"Short-term moves in the market will not affect our management at all,” GPIF President Kazuto Uchida said in his first media interview since taking charge of the $1.7 trillion (248.3 trillion yen) fund in April. "We need to monitor the global economy and the impact of tariffs but when you look at market conditions, there is no need to change our model portfolio.”

As it seeks to ride out the latest surge in volatility, Japan’s largest pension fund aims to enhance portfolio rebalancing with futures and analyze correlations between different assets. The GPIF, which splits assets evenly between stocks and bonds, incurred quarterly losses earlier this year on all four of its asset classes for the first time since 2022.

Uchida said the latest trade deal between the U.S. and Japan should have a "positive impact” on the stock market. The Topix is headed for a record high after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was reducing a threatened 25% tariff on Japan to 15%.

The GPIF head also said the fund can cope with the recent spike in volatility of domestic debt. Yields have jumped amid concern that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may hand off to a successor who increases government spending or reduces taxes.

The fund has set up a team to study alternative investments, which it has increased rapidly since 2021. "If there are good opportunities, we will increase our holdings further but we need to be convinced that there will be excess returns. That is becoming difficult,” Uchida said.