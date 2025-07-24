Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu said Thursday that it and Nagoya University have jointly developed an artificial intelligence-based simulation technology aimed at promoting ride-hailing services.

The two sides aim to offer the new technology to local governments struggling to secure means of transportation for elderly residents and business operators facing a shortage of drivers. They plan to put the technology into practical use in fiscal 2026.

Among factors hindering the spread of emerging mobility services, including ride-hailing and demand-responsive ride-sharing taxis, are psychological hurdles such as people's unfamiliarity with how to use them.

Fujitsu and Nagoya University will in digital space analyze problems based on resident surveys and find effective methods to increase utilization rate, leveraging an AI technology that predicts human behavior.

A trial conducted in the town of Kawanishi in Nara Prefecture regarding demand-responsive ride-sharing taxi service revealed that many residents are unaware of the service itself or its usefulness.

After identifying the most effective public relations and taxi deployment strategies through AI simulations within the constraints of budget and the number of vehicles available, demand for the service among virtual residents jumped 20%.

"It is necessary to provide the optimal transportation means for each region," Takayuki Morikawa, professor at the university in city of Nagoya, said.

Fujitsu plans to apply the technology to a wide range of fields, including health care and community development.