There’s a new warning tucked into the tender offer for Elon Musk’s SpaceX: The billionaire may not be done with politics just yet.

Musk previously served as senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump "in connection with the Department of Government Efficiency and may in the future serve in similar roles and devote significant time and energy to such roles,” according to documents and people familiar with the content who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The company added the language laying out such "risk factors” in paperwork sent to investors discussing the transaction. It was the first time this language is believed to have appeared in these tender offers, some of these people said.