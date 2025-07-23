Against a backdrop of rising international competition, Japan is taking a top-down approach to artificial intelligence development and seeking to capitalize on a rapidly changing, tech-centered global economy.

McKinsey’s 2025 Technology Trends Outlook, published Wednesday, says that the use of “sovereign AI” is a trend gaining significant global traction, including in Japan.

“Countries and corporations have doubled down on sovereign infrastructure, localized chip fabrication, and funding technology initiatives such as quantum labs. This push for self-sufficiency isn’t just about security; it’s about reducing exposure to geopolitical risk and owning the next wave of value creation,” the report said.