Major tech firms should commit to fully powering data centers with renewable energy by 2030, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Big tech also must be responsible in its use of water for cooling, Guterres said Tuesday in New York City as he presented the U.N.’s new report on the energy transition, Seizing the Moment of Opportunity, together with the International Renewable Energy Agency.

"AI can boost efficiency, innovation and resilience in energy systems, but it is also energy hungry,” Guterres said in prepared remarks. "This is not sustainable — unless we make it so.”