Once a week, executives of D’Addario & Company, a maker of strings and drumsticks for the world's top musicians, gather at the company’s headquarters about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of New York to strategize how they should respond to President Donald Trump's trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world.

"We literally call it our trade war task force,” said CEO John D’Addario III.

Back in April, Trump was generating so much turmoil on trade that they met daily. But as they’ve gotten the hang of responding to constantly changing rules, they’ve scaled back to meeting weekly to map out plans to protect their business and take advantage of opportunities that may arise.