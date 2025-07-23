Japan and the United States have reached a trade deal with the “reciprocal” tariff rate set at 15%, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

“This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while describing the agreement as “perhaps the largest deal ever made.”

“Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%,” he added.