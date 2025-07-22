Hackers exploited a security flaw in common Microsoft software to breach governments, businesses and other organizations across the globe and steal sensitive information, according to officials and cybersecurity researchers.

Microsoft over the weekend released a patch for the vulnerability in servers of the SharePoint document management software. The company said it was still working to roll out other fixes after warnings that hackers were targeting SharePoint clients, using the flaw to enter file systems and execute code.

The hackers, who so far have not been identified, have already used the flaw to break into the systems of national governments in Europe and the Middle East, and to breach government agencies in U.S. states, including Florida, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke on condition that they not be identified discussing the sensitive information.