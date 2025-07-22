U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that the United States will seek the best deal for itself in tariff negotiations with Japan.

"Our priorities are not the internal workings of the Japanese government," Bessent told U.S. broadcaster CNBC. "Our priorities are giving the best deal for the American people."

Ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline for countries to secure trade deals or face steep tariffs, Bessent also said that the administration of President Donald Trump is more concerned with the quality of trade agreements than their timing.