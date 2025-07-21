China has quietly issued its first 2025 rare earth mining and smelting quotas without the typical public statement, sources with knowledge of the matter said this week, another sign of Beijing tightening its control over the crucial sector.

The quotas are closely monitored as a barometer for the global supply of rare earths, a group of 17 elements used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, robots and missiles. China is the world's largest producer of the minerals, and the government typically issues them twice a year to state-owned companies, but they have been delayed this year.

The government issued the first set of quotas for the year only last month, without the usual public statement, said the sources, with one of them saying the companies were told not to share the numbers for security reasons. These details are being reported here for the first time.