European Union envoys are set to meet as early as this week to formulate a plan for measures to respond to a possible no-deal scenario with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tariff negotiating position is seen to have stiffened ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

The overwhelming preference is to keep negotiations with Washington on track in a bid for an outcome to the impasse ahead of next month’s deadline.

Still, efforts have yet to yield sustained progress following talks in Washington last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Negotiations will continue over the next two weeks.