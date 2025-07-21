A consumption tax cut that was such a pivotal issue in Sunday's Upper House election is not a foregone conclusion given the political realities of a minority government and the economic realities of Japan, some analysts say.

In the historic vote, the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition lost its majority and now controls neither house of parliament, although it still has the Cabinet.

It has stood firmly against lowering the consumption tax — which is currently set at 10% for most items and 8% for food and beverages — while most opposition parties have called for a reduction of the tax or simply abolishing it.