Life at the top is proving complex for China’s leading automaker, and there are fresh challenges on the horizon.

BYD’s monthly sales have stagnated of late and with the summer months being a traditionally slower time for consumer purchases, that trajectory isn’t expected to reverse any time soon.

Discounting is also now being looked sternly upon by Beijing, with China last week pledging to rein in "irrational competition” in the electric vehicle sector, reflecting authorities’ wish to tackle the deflationary price wars that are threatening economic and industrial growth.