U.S. President Donald Trump is readying plans for industry-specific tariffs to kick in alongside his country-by-country duties in two weeks, ramping up his push to reshape the United States' standing in the global trading system by penalizing purchases from abroad.

Administration officials could release details of Trump’s planned 50% duty on copper in the days before they’re set to take effect Aug. 1, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s the same date so-called reciprocal levies on products from more than a 100 nations are slated to begin.

Trump said Tuesday he is likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals by month’s end, adding that import taxes on semiconductors could come soon as well.