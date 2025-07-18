Only a few years ago, the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden declared export controls a "new strategic asset” to help the U.S. maintain "as large a lead as possible” over China in advanced technology. U.S. President Donald Trump is now upending that approach.

In a reversal this week, the White House told chipmaker Nvidia it could soon resume sales of its less advanced China-focused H20 artificial intelligence accelerator. Advanced Micro Devices received similar assurances from the U.S. Commerce Department.

Explaining the decision, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the administration wanted Chinese developers "addicted” to American technology, while insisting the U.S. wouldn’t sell China "our best stuff.” That, he said, required a more balanced policy that would keep the U.S. "one step ahead of what they can build so they keep buying our chips.”