Major staffing agency Pasona Group will open an accommodation facility on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture on Aug. 1 to offer agricultural experiences.

The opening ceremony for Hatake no Resort Sansan Villa was held on Wednesday. The facility has 11 separate villas, each with a field where guests can participate in seasonal farming activities, such as sowing and harvesting.

Made with natural materials, the buildings were designed by nine architects, including Sosuke Fujimoto, who designed the Grand Ring, the huge wooden structure that is a symbol of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

Pasona Group expects the resort, its first accommodation facility offering farming experiences, to attract 15,000 visitors by the end of fiscal 2028. The accommodation fees start from ¥121,000 for an overnight stay.

"In the future, we will consider offering not only one-night stays, but also longer stays, including a monthlong option," a Pasona Group official said.

"The concept is to allow people to experience agriculture such as harvesting fresh vegetables while staying comfortably," said Kosuke Tanaka, president of Pasona Agri-partners, the operator of the facility.

Pasona Group has relocated some of its headquarters functions from Tokyo to Awaji Island, developing leisure, restaurant and other facilities there.