Of all the riddles wrapped in the digital wallets sending funds to U.S. President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto business, a little-known entity last month became the biggest.

A venture calling itself Aqua 1 Foundation and saying it is based in the United Arab Emirates announced in late June it had bought $100 million worth of World Liberty’s crypto tokens, becoming the largest publicly known investor in the business. Yet a review by Reuters of corporate registries, Aqua 1’s digital profile and other public information reveal almost nothing about the source of its capital or the person it named as its founding partner, Dave Lee.

Reuters could not find a way of contacting Lee directly. An Aqua 1 press release, which was published on Reuters.com as sponsored content, listed an email for a person named Dora Lee as a media contact. In response to a Reuters request, the company last month provided an unsigned statement, saying: "At this stage, we are not disclosing additional information beyond what has been publicly shared.”