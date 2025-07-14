Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the U.S. government doesn’t need to be concerned that the Chinese military will use his company’s products to improve their capabilities.

Addressing the largest concern Washington has cited in placing increasing restrictions on U.S. technology exports to the Asian nation, Huang said the Chinese military will avoid using U.S. technology because of the risks associated with doing so.

"We don’t have to worry about it,” he said in an interview on CNN’s "Fareed Zakaria GPS" broadcast Sunday.