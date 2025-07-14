For the second time this year, the world’s most powerful finance ministers gather in South Africa without the presence of the U.S. Treasury secretary.

Scott Bessent will skip the Group of 20 again this week, continuing a boycott of South Africa by top U.S. officials begun by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stayed away out of scorn over his hosts’ theme for its G20 presidency of "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

South Africa is the first nation from the continent to host the G20. But its ambition to use that to advance issues vital for developing nations is likely to be further sidelined as the club confronts the latest salvo in U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.