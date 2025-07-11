The original Birkin bag sold for a record €8.58 million ($10 million) at auction, showing demand remains robust for unique luxury collectibles.

The black leather Hermes handbag made some forty years ago for the late singer and actor Jane Birkin was sold in a bidding war that lasted more than 10 minutes at Sotheby’s in Paris Thursday. The buyer was a private collector from Japan, bidding via telephone, according to the auction house.

The price shattered the previous record for a handbag at auction, a rare Himalaya Kelly bag in crocodile with a diamond, also by Hermes, that sold at a Christie’s sale in 2021 for $4 million Hong Kong dollars ($510,000.)