Meta has made unusually high compensation offers to new members of its "superintelligence” team — including a more than $200 million package for a former Apple distinguished engineer.

Meta hired Ruoming Pang, who ran Apple’s artificial intelligence models team, with a pay package in the hundreds of millions over a several-year period, according to people with knowledge of the matter who declined to be named discussing unannounced compensation details. Apple didn’t try to match the offer, as it far exceeds pay at the company for leaders other than Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

That pay package is in line with other major hires for Meta’s new superintelligence team focused on building AI systems that can complete tasks as well as or better than humans, the people said. The team now includes former GitHub chief Nat Friedman and AI startup founder Daniel Gross. Meta tapped Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang as its chief AI officer by taking a 49% stake in his firm worth $14.3 billion.