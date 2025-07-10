The clash between billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI empire and European officials is intensifying with leaders in Poland and Germany calling for more aggressive action against the company.

German lawmaker Ralf Stegner, responding to antisemitic comments that xAI’s chatbot Grok made Tuesday on Musk's social media platform, X, said the posts "must not be tolerated under any circumstances” and called for sanctions in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt. Poland’s government separately urged the European Union to investigate and possibly fine xAI following lewd comments made by Grok about the country’s politicians.

The European Union is already investigating Musk’s social media platform under a relatively new content-moderation policy known as the Digital Services Act and had been weighing a fine ahead of its summer recess in August. The regulator is reportedly considering calculating the fine by including revenue from Musk’s other businesses, including SpaceX and Neuralink, an approach that would significantly increase the potential penalties.