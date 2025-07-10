U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a new round of tariff demand letters on Wednesday, including a 50% rate on Brazil, one of the highest so far announced for the levies which are set to hit in August.

Trump cited the treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro — a rightwing populist leader — in his letter to Brazil, calling on authorities to drop charges against him over an alleged coup attempt. "This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote in the letter.

Trump on Wednesday also said he would levy a 30% rate on Algeria, Libya, Iraq and Sri Lanka, with 25% duties on products from Brunei and Moldova and a 20% rate on goods from the Philippines. The levies were largely in line with rates Trump had initially announced in April against those countries, though Iraq’s duties are down from 39% and Sri Lanka’s reduced from 44%.