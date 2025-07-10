“We must call this a national crisis,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in April , speaking about new U.S. tariffs. “The government will do its utmost to respond to this crisis, involving the entire country.”

Since then, Japanese politicians and business people ― and, to a certain extent, the public — have largely stood with the prime minister’s call for unity. They have been supportive, or at least silent, as the government has taken a firm stance in talks with the United States.