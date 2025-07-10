Japan is unlikely to face pressure from the United States to intentionally strengthen the yen despite U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of its large trade surplus with his country, former top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said.

Trump's focus on addressing the U.S. trade deficit and his remarks about Japan maintaining a weak yen have fueled speculation about potential pressure on Tokyo to adjust the yen's value against the dollar and give U.S. manufacturers a competitive advantage.

Asakawa said the dollar's status as a global reserve currency remains solid; however, it has become more susceptible to selling pressure following Trump's April 2 announcement of sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs.