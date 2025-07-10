Kirin Holdings’ wine unit will stop selling Beaujolais Nouveau in Japan, in a sign of soaring costs and changing tastes in what had been a holdout export market.

The wine producer and importer Mercian, a unit of Kirin, will halt sales of the early-release wine from this autumn, a spokesperson said. The company said it made the decision on rising freight costs and the shifting preferences of wine drinkers in Japan.

Beaujolais Nouveau has clung on to popularity in Japan, even after its global boom in the 1980s waned. As recently as 2021, Japan was its largest export market, accounting for around 3.6 million bottles — more than twice that of the next-biggest market, the U.S.

As the weather cools and Nouveau season begins, importers such as Suntory’s spirits unit and Vinos Yamazaki still hold tasting events. One hot spring resort in the holiday town of Hakone even offers an annual opportunity to bathe in the wine from eastern France.

But imports have been declining.

According to estimates by Suntory of total Beaujolais imports, demand in 2024 fell far below the recent peak of 2004, when Japan took in over 12 million bottles.

In 2024, Asahi narrowed its Beaujolais Nouveau sales to be offered only through an upmarket subsidiary, Enoteca, while Suntory will continue the sale of the wine this year.

Kirin will continue some sales of Beaujolais Nouveau through a group company.

"We imagine that the way our customers choose and enjoy their wine will continue to diversify with time,” the company’s spokesperson said.