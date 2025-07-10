Fuji Media Holdings shares fell 4.2% after the broadcaster said it’s considering measures to stop one of Japan’s most prominent activist investors from gaining control of the firm.

Since February, the Japanese entertainment and news conglomerate held several meetings with activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami and his daughter Aya Nomura, according to a company statement Thursday.

Entities associated with the two have floated the possibility of increasing their combined stake to 33.3%, it said. Such affiliates together held 15.06% as of July 1.