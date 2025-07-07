In the heart of Data Center Alley, a patch of suburban Washington where much of the world's internet traffic flows, Visa operates its global fraud command center.
The numbers that the payments giant grapples with are enormous.
Every year, $15 trillion flows through Visa's networks, representing roughly 15% of the world's economy. And bad actors constantly try to siphon off some of that money.
