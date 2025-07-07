At the Mamiche bakeries in the 9th and 10th arrondissements of Paris, their famous pains au chocolat and croissants depend on an essential but increasingly scarce ingredient — butter.

The bakery’s regular supplier can no longer provide a steady flow of French beurre de tourage, a type of flat butter used to make the pastries. Mamiche has gone searching elsewhere to ensure the steady flow of sweet treats from its ovens, but it’s coming with a cost.

Butter prices in most of the world are lingering near record highs, with little end in sight to the surge. It’s the result of a complex interplay of factors — challenges faced by dairy farmers from France to New Zealand, changes in Asian consumers’ appetites that’s spurring global demand, and commercial decisions by milk processors defending their bottom line.