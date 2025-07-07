Salary growth lagged inflation for a fifth straight month in May, with real wages falling the most in almost two years, according to government data released on Monday.

Inflation-adjusted pay declined 2.9% year on year in May, with the inflation figure used for the calculation that month set at 4%. It was the biggest drop since September 2023.

Overall nominal wages, including those for part-time workers, rose for a 41st straight month in May to an average of ¥300,141 ($2,069). But the pace of the growth has slowed in recent months.