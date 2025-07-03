Microsoft’s gaming division began cutting hundreds of employees on Wednesday, part of a broader culling at the software company as it seeks to control costs.

Subsidiaries across the gaming organization were told that they would be affected by the layoffs. Microsoft’s Stockholm-based King division, which makes Candy Crush, is cutting 10% of its staff, or about 200 jobs, according to people familiar with the plans. Other European offices, such as ZeniMax, also began cutting employees early Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

News of further job cuts trickled out slowly as other units of Microsoft Gaming, such as Call of Duty maker Raven Software, also announced workforce reductions.