The trade truce between Washington and Beijing may be holding for now, but China is increasingly wary about what’s happening elsewhere: U.S. efforts to forge deals that could isolate Chinese firms from global supply chains.

Ahead of a July 9 deadline, U.S. officials are deep in talks with major trading partners in Asia and Europe, pushing for new agreements that would include restrictions on Chinese content, or secure commitments to counter what Washington sees as China’s unfair trade practices.

In the first such deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a tiered tariff agreement with Vietnam. Exports to the United States from the Southeast Asian nation will be charged a 20% rate, Trump said in a social media post, with 40% levied on any goods deemed to be transshipped through the country.