Binance, the world’s largest digital-assets exchange, plans to keep hundreds of remote workers in Singapore despite a crackdown on unlicensed cryptocurrency outfits in the city-state.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore recently announced a hard deadline of June 30 for crypto firms incorporated in Singapore and offering services offshore to cease activities, prompting top-10 exchange operators Bitget and Bybit to weigh shifting staff overseas.
The new rules are expected to have a negligible impact on Binance’s operations in Singapore, according to people familiar with the company’s operations who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Hundreds of Singapore-based employees working remotely for the exchange won’t need to relocate, the people said.
